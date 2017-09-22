Netflix for iOS update brings HDR support to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPad Pro

In between the rollout of iOS 11 and the launch of the iPhone 8 this week, Netflix updated its iOS app to add support for Dolby Vision HDR video on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, as well as the 10.5-inch model and 12.9-inch model of the second generation iPad Pro. If you own any of these devices, you can head to the App Store right now to get the latest version of the Netflix app and begin streaming HDR content.

In order to actually stream HDR content on Netflix, you do need to be subscribed to the premium plan, which costs $11.99/month. The premium plan lets you stream TV shows and movies on four devices at the same time and in HD and ultra high definition (UHD), as well as download titles on four different devices.

If you subscribe to the premium plan and downloaded the latest update on iOS, all you need to do is open the app and search “HDR” to see all of the HDR content available on the streaming service. Some of the highlights include Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Glow and Chef’s Table. Most of the current HDR shows are Netflix originals, but there are a few third-party shows and movies too.

It’s hard to say how much of a difference HDR will make, especially on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which still feature LCD displays, but it’s still nice to have the option. It’s worth noting that Netflix on the Apple TV 4K supports HDR video as well, which is where you’ll definitely see the difference.