The first real-world iPhone 8 camera pics are here, and they’re as good as you expect

The iPhone 8 only landed this morning, but photographers the world over have wasted no time in getting to know Apple’s newest camera. Smartphone cameras are one of the areas that see the most improvement year-on-year, and it looks like 2018 is going to be no different.
Portrait mode with the software-assisted Studio Lighting is set to be one of the highlights of the iPhone 8 Plus, and the first pictures are surprisingly close to what Apple showed off on stage.
What happens when you combine the fastest data network in Singapore and the latest technology from @Apple? You get perfection 💯 • Big props to @singtel for being the first telco to bring the brand new #iPhone8 and 8 Plus to SG! Be sure to check out their new Data Infinity plan as well if you're intending to get yourself the new phone! • I couldn't resist derping out of course🙃Swipe to check out more photos taken with portrait mode in stage light mono! It was snapped in low light conditions with no flash and no edits – your background is removed instantly. I'm blown away! • With its new A11 Bionic Chip, it's time to add this powerful phone to your life 🔥Thank you for having us as your hosts for this momentous occasion! #sp #singtel #shotoniphone8plus
Also, it looks like your timeline is about to be completely full of black-and-white portrait photos, so brace yourself.
Ahead of the launch of @apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus tomorrow, we got five Singaporean photographers to capture the Lion City in their own unique way. Here, @blackmobil, @_yafiqyusman_ and @girleatworld share their portraits. See the full portfolio on harpersbazaar.com.sg! #HarpersBazaarSG #ShotoniPhone8Plus
Even in color, studio lighting looks good.
Black-and-white pics are not restricted to humans, either:
Daddy has been testing the new portrait features on the iPhone 8 Plus 🐶💅🏼☺️ . . #pugpuppy #puglife #pug #pugs #puppy #pugsofinstagram #puppiesofinstagram #pugstagram #instapug #pugsnotdrugs #dog #dogs #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstagram #pug_feature #mops #mopslife #doglove #pugloversclub #pugstagram #ilovepugs_igram #pugworld #pugoftheday #puglove1103 #topdogsofinstagram #shotoniphone #shotoniphone8plus #apple #iphone #iphone8plus