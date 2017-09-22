The first real-world iPhone 8 camera pics are here, and they’re as good as you expect

The iPhone 8 only landed this morning, but photographers the world over have wasted no time in getting to know Apple’s newest camera. Smartphone cameras are one of the areas that see the most improvement year-on-year, and it looks like 2018 is going to be no different.

Portrait mode with the software-assisted Studio Lighting is set to be one of the highlights of the iPhone 8 Plus, and the first pictures are surprisingly close to what Apple showed off on stage.

Launch Day @apple #shotoniPhone #shotoniphone8plus A post shared by 2D 🌊 (@easyin2d) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Also, it looks like your timeline is about to be completely full of black-and-white portrait photos, so brace yourself.

Even in color, studio lighting looks good.

Black-and-white pics are not restricted to humans, either: