The biggest problem with Netflix is remembering to watch all the awesome content the service adds to its massive catalog. Yes, it’s a pretty great problem to have… but it is a problem nevertheless. Netflix adds so much great content each and every month that it’s impossible to remember it all on your own. Even adding to your queue doesn’t help, since things get lost in there so easily. Don’t worry, we’re here to help.
Bookmark this page and set a reminder in your calendar to open it again on October 3rd, which is when the first new Netflix original premieres in October. There are 28 more Netflix original movies, series, and specials that follow, including the hotly anticipated second season of Stranger Things. Check out the full October release schedule for Netflix originals below.
Available October 3rd
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 5th
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 6th
- ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10th
- Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 12th
- Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 13th
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 17th
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 20th
- 1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 24th
- Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 27th
- Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30th
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Want to check out all the content coming to Netflix next month from other studios? You’ll find the complete list of October additions right here.