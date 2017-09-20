The good news is that the list of departing Netflix streaming movies and shows isn’t very long this month. The bad news is that it’s completely packed with incredible content. I honestly can’t even remember a month more devastating for the Netflix catalog over the past year than this. It really is that rough.
We’ll have a more comprehensive breakdown of all the content you should watch in the coming days, but a few of the noteworthy removals include all seven seasons of 30 Rock, the entirety of Friday Night Lights, Prison Break, The Bernie Mac Show, One Tree Hill, Louie and Malcolm in the Middle, The Shining and Titanic.
Leaving October 1st
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
- A Love in Times of Selfies
- Across the Universe
- Barton Fink
- Bella
- Big Daddy
- Carousel
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crafting a Nation
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- Dark Was the Night
- David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- Dowry Law
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
- Happy Feet
- Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
- Hellboy
- Kagemusha
- Laura
- Love Actually
- Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
- Max Dugan Returns
- Millennium
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mr. 3000
- Mulholland Dr.
- My Father the Hero
- My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
- One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
- Patton
- Picture This
- Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
- The Shining
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
- Titanic
Leaving October 19th
- The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
Leaving October 21st
- Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
Leaving October 27th
- Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
- Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving October 29th
- Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14