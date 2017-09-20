The good news is that the list of departing Netflix streaming movies and shows isn’t very long this month. The bad news is that it’s completely packed with incredible content. I honestly can’t even remember a month more devastating for the Netflix catalog over the past year than this. It really is that rough.

We’ll have a more comprehensive breakdown of all the content you should watch in the coming days, but a few of the noteworthy removals include all seven seasons of 30 Rock, the entirety of Friday Night Lights, Prison Break, The Bernie Mac Show, One Tree Hill, Louie and Malcolm in the Middle, The Shining and Titanic.

Leaving October 1st

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7



A Love in Times of Selfies



Across the Universe



Barton Fink



Bella



Big Daddy



Carousel



Cradle 2 the Grave



Crafting a Nation



Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest



Daddy’s Little Girls



Dark Was the Night



David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1



Day of the Kamikaze



Death Beach



Dowry Law



Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief



Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5



Happy Feet



Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison



Hellboy



Kagemusha



Laura



Love Actually



Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7



Max Dugan Returns



Millennium



Million Dollar Baby



Mortal Kombat



Mr. 3000



Mulholland Dr.



My Father the Hero



My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4



One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9



Patton



Picture This



Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4



The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5



The Shining



The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic



Leaving October 19th

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving October 21st

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving October 27th

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving October 29th