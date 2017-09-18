Apple raises prices for screen repairs, right before launching two all-glass smartphones

With just days left before the iPhone 8 begins shipping to consumers, Apple has quietly bumped up the prices of screen repairs by $20 for the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and all newer models. First discovered by Reddit users, the prices have increased from $129 to $149 for regular models, and from $149 to $169 for Plus models.

From now on, if you need to get the screen replaced on an iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, it’s going to cost you $20 more to do so through Apple. Additionally, the new pricing applies to the iPhone 8 ($149) and the iPhone 8 Plus ($169). So if you decided to upgrade to the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus this week, be extra careful when the phone arrives, and maybe don’t take it outside until you buy a case.

As before, Apple will charge $29 for the first two screen repairs for those who picked up AppleCare+ coverage, but that service has seen its price go up as well, with Apple increasing the fee from $129 to $149 for iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus owners. AppleCare+ for regular-sized phones is still $129.

Apple has yet to reveal how much it will cost to repair the iPhone X display, but the price increase for standard iPhone models doesn’t bode well for those who are prone to dropping their devices. The price for replacing an iPhone X display under warranty will still be $29, but AppleCare+ for the iPhone X will cost $199. No matter how you slice it, protecting and repairing your iPhone is getting to be more and more expensive.