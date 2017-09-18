Emmy Awards 2017: The complete list of winners and losers

It’s official, ladies and gentlemen: there has been a changing of the guard. Just a few short years ago, the Emmy Awards were dominated by network TV. Fast forward to 2017, and it’s all about HBO, Netflix, and Hulu. HBO still had a big night despite the fact that its flagship series Game of Thrones was ineligible for the awards this year, and Netflix and Hulu each took home multiple top awards. Even cable channels stole network TV’s thunder on Sunday night, as Donald Glover took home the “Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy” for his work on FX’s Atlanta.

You’ll find the complete list of Emmys winners (and losers) below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”)

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Kate Dennis (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee (“Big Little Lies”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Ron Howard (“Genius”)

James Marsh (“The Night Of”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)

Andy Fisher (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Billy Kimball (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”)

Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Writing for a Variety Series

Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”)

Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)

Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres (“Saturday Night Live”)