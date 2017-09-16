Porsche’s Mission E will cost $85,000 and will hit the streets in 2019

Though Tesla remains the company to beat in the electric car market, the reality is that Elon Musk and co. haven’t truly encountered any real competition in the high-end EV space. That, however, will change once Porsche’s highly anticipated Mission E hits the streets. Originally introduced back in 2015, the Mission E is an ambitious project to say the least. According to the German automaker, the goal is to outfit the Mission E with 310 miles of range, and equally as impressive, Porsche boasts that the Mission E will be able to reach a charge of 80% in just 15 minutes. While it remains to see what the Mission E’s final specs are, we now know how much the car is going to cost — and suffice it to say, it’s not going to come cheap. Put simply, it’s going to be priced like a Porsche.

During an interview with Car Magazine, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume relayed that the Mission E — which boasts an incredibly sleek design — will be priced in the $85,000 range. That makes it about $10,000 more expensive than the most affordable Model S and markedly cheaper than some of the more tricked out Model S units which can cost upwards of $106,000. As Blume tells it, the Mission E is priced “like an entry-level Panamera.”

Speed wise, the Mission E is no joke.

Porsche claims the Mission E will pass 62mph in ‘less than 3.5 seconds’, dashing past 124mph in just a dozen seconds. Top speed meanwhile will be ‘more than 155mph’. The dual-motor layout delivers four-wheel drive and the 911’s four-wheel steering features for agility that would surprise most four-seaters. The batteries are mounted as low as possible within the composite construction for a ground-hugging centre of gravity.

According to Blume, Porsche is anticipating that the Mission E will go on sale towards the end of 2019 and will be available in a variety of configurations.

On a related note, you might recall that Porsche early last year said that it was also working on a hybrid version of its iconic Porsche 911. Alas, Porsche killed development on that project a few months back.