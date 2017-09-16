Free ‘Overwatch’ is back for one more weekend

Blizzard’s hit online FPS Overwatch is still booming, over a year since its launch. The game keeps getting new characters, new maps, and new game modes, all of which should persuade you to give the game a try.

In case you’re still dubious about the concept of relying on a team of strangers to keep you alive in a FPS, Blizzard is making Overwatch free to play for another weekend. All you need is a PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, a couple hours to kill, and a Battle.net, Xbox Live Gold, or PlayStation Plus subscription.

There are virtually no restrictions on the game: you get access to Quick Play, including all game modes and heroes, as well as the Arcade and training ranges. If you do end up buying the game, any progress you make over the weekend will also be saved. All regions are offered on consoles, but on PC, only Americas, Europe, and Asia gameplay regions are up. Korea is off-limits, sadly.

Very nearly every feature seems to be available, with full access to characters, loot boxes, Arcade and Quick Play mode. The only thing that’s locked off is Competitive play, presumably to stop cheaters from abusing the free accounts for the weekend. In any case, it takes a few hours of play in the paid version to unlock Competitive, so that shouldn’t be a major issue.

This isn’t the first free weekend Overwatch has hosted, and it’s unlikely to be the last. But there’s always a good few months between weekends, so if you want to give it a try and you have time over the weekend, I suggest you sign up.