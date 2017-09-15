Apple’s iPhone X may be hard to find well into 2018

Apple’s decision to embrace the notch on the iPhone X has predictably triggered an avalanche of debate about the design. But if you’re one of the brave souls willing to live with the notch and are intent on getting an iPhone X in your hands as soon as possible, you’d be well advised to relax and be patient.

According to a new research note from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), it’s going to take Apple a few months before they can ramp up production to meet demand. In fact, Kuo anticipates that Apple may not be able to fully meet demand for its flagship iPhone until mid-2018. This, of course, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, especially given that pre-orders for the device won’t even open up until October 27, with deliveries expected to begin on or around November 3rd.

Kuo’s note reads in part:

We believe the fullscreen design and facial recognition features will drive replacement demand for the iPhone X. However, due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won’t be fully met before 1H18.

While production delays tend to be commonplace with any new iPhone release, the delay associated with the iPhone X is somewhat unprecedented. Just a few days ago, Kuo relayed that the iPhone X will be in “severe short supply” for some time as Apple, as it stands today, can only manufacture upwards of 10,000 units a day.

As to the root of the problem, rumor has it that Apple experienced some technical hurdles involving the iPhone X’s advanced OLED display. As noted by The Wall Street Journal last week, the iPhone X’s OLED display is sufficiently different from the displays Samsung uses on its own devices.

Unlike the OLED display module in Samsung’s own smartphones, in which the display and touch panel are integrated, iPhone’s display module has the touch panel outside of the display, according to a person familiar with the technology. The iPhone manufacturing process requires more steps and more layers of adhesive and protective film than are involved in Samsung’s manufacturing process, the person familiar with the process said, creating a greater risk of manufacturing error.

Even amid reports that Apple has managed to improve yields on the iPhone X display, Apple will apparently still needs a bit more time before it’s manufacturing the device at full capacity.