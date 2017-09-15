Galaxy Note 8 was just released on the same day iPhone 8 preorders went live

New Galaxy Note and iPhone versions usually go on sale around the same time every year. For the iPhone, it’s usually a late September affair, whereas Samsung experimented various launch tactics for the phablet, launching it as early as August in some years.

However, September 15th, 2017 will mark the first time in history when both Samsung and Apple are launching their fall devices. The Galaxy Note 8 is now available in stores in a variety of markets, while the iPhone 8 models just started selling online.

The Galaxy Note 8 was available for preorder for a few weeks in several markets, with Samsung boasting great sales for the US and Korea. On September 15th, however, the Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale in 42 markets, including the US, Korea, and the major European and Asian markets.

The phone is basically a Galaxy S8 version that has a few extra tricks up its sleeve, including a dual rear camera, a built-in S-Pen stylus, and corresponding software, and a bigger overall size — read more about it in our review. The phone comes in two versions, including 64GB and 256GB, but not all markets will get them. Pricing for the handset starts at $929.99 unlocked, but Samsung has been offering various perks to clients who preordered it in the past couple of weeks, and retailers and carriers are also eager to offer you various noteworthy — pun not intended — deals.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, are available for preorder in several markets, with prices starting at $699 and $849, respectively. They have the same internal components as the more exciting iPhone X but feature the same iPhone design that Apple launched with the iPhone 6 all the way back in 2014. The iPhone 8 will hit stores on September 22nd, with a second wave of countries to follow on September 29th.