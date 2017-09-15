‘Destiny 2’: Where is Xur and what items is he selling? (September 15th-19th)

One of the most notorious NPCs from Destiny is making his debut in the sequel today, as Xur has returned with a selection of exotic wares for Guardians to peruse. The Agent of the Nine could previously only be found at the Tower, but in Destiny 2, he’s become more mobile and can seemingly show up on any of the game’s planets. But the good news is that you won’t have to go hunting for him, as his icon now appears on the map.

If you want to visit Xur this week, you need to head to Nessus and load in at the Watcher’s Grave fast travel point. Head northwest from there and you’ll see Xur hanging out in a tree to your right. Summon your ghost if you can’t find him and his icon will pop up on your display. Once you reach him, you’ll be able to purchase any of the following four items, providing you have enough Legendary Shards:

Merciless – Fusion Rifle : 29 Legendary Shards

: 29 Legendary Shards Raiden Flux – Chest Armor (Hunter) : 23 Legendary Shards

: 23 Legendary Shards Doom Fang Pauldron – Gauntlets (Titan) : 23 Legendary Shards

: 23 Legendary Shards Wings of Sacred Dawn – Chest Armor (Warlock): 23 Legendary Shards

Not the most exciting selection Xur has ever offered, but it’s worth remembering that the game hasn’t even been out for two weeks yet. If you want to pick up something, the Merciless Fusion Rifle isn’t a bad choice, as non-lethal hits lessen its charge time, which means it should be especially strong when taking on bosses and tough enemies that don’t go down after a single shot from a power weapon.

Remember, Xur will only be accessible from Friday at 5 AM ET until Tuesday at 5 AM ET, so if you want to buy any of the weapons or armor he has in stock, be sure to visit him before he disappears for the week. As in the first game, there’s no telling when he’ll have the same set of items available to purchase.

