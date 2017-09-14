Giveaway: Win an iPhone X and iPhone 8 from Caseology and BGR

The wait is finally over, Apple fans — the company’s new 2017 iPhone lineup has been revealed! After months of leaks and rumors, Apple on Tuesday finally took the wraps off of not one, not two, but three brand new iPhones.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus fill the slots in Apple’s smartphone portfolio that had been occupied by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They’re faster, sleeker, and more powerful than last year’s iPhones, and they also feature an updated design with wireless charging and glass backs. Then there’s the hot new iPhone X, which is easily the most exciting iPhone Apple has ever created. Just like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the new iPhone X also features a new design with glass on the entire front and back of the phone.

All of Apple’s new iPhones are beautiful, of that there is no doubt, but the new glass designs mean they’re also fragile and in desperate need of the kind of protection only high-quality cases can provide. Lucky for you, leading case maker Caseology is up to the task, and they’re teaming up with BGR to give away two brand new iPhones bundled with all the new Caseology cases you’ll need to protect your prizes. Simply follow Caseology on social media and fill out the entry form embedded below, and you’ll be entered to win either an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus each bundled with Caseology cases.

The giveaway will run from now until 11:59 PM EDT on September 21, and Caseology will directly contact three different winners on September 22 to notify them. Whether or not you win one of the grand prizes, everyone is a winner here because Caseology is also offering BGR readers a special discount. Buy any Caseology product on Amazon and use the coupon code LKCOQVPP at checkout, and you’ll save 30%!

Caseology is a top selling electronics accessories brand that offers high-quality cases for your favorite devices, including Apple’s latest flagships: the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. All of Caseology’s products are designed to fit the way you live, and they protect your most necessary device by offering maximum comfort and durability while still catering to your personal style. As a show of commitment to its users, the company also recently revamped its products and website by adding new features and updated colors — all without deviating from the company’s core focus on design. You can check out their latest lineup of iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus cases here.

Be sure to follow Caseology on social media so you’re eligible to win!