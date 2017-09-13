Apple just raised the price of the iPad Pro without upgrading it

While everyone was distracted by the long-awaited reveals of the iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday, Apple quietly bumped up the prices on all of its 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models by $50 without actually changing anything about the tablets. MacRumors spotted the change yesterday afternoon, shortly after Apple wrapped up its event at the Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Park.

As of yesterday, all of the high-capacity 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models cost $50 more than they did at launch. Previously, the 10.5-inch Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro retailed at $649 for 64GB, $749 for 256GB and $949 for the 512GB model. Now the prices of the 256GB and 512GB models have increased to $799 and $999, respectively. Cellular models of the iPad Pro have increased in price by $50 as well.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to adjust prices and refresh its lineup with updated devices, but these are the same iPad Pro models that Apple launched in June. They just cost more now. Unsurprisingly, Apple has yet to provide an explanation for the price bump, but MacRumors theorizes that the increased costs of memory could be the root of the decision, while The Verge notes that NAND flash memory chips are in short supply.

Here is the full list of changes Apple made to its iPad Pro lineup yesterday (add $130 for cellular):

Original price : 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $649/$749/$949

: 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $649/$749/$949 Updated price : 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $649/$799/$999

: 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $649/$799/$999 Original price : 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $799/$899/$1,099

: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $799/$899/$1,099 Updated price: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (64GB/128GB/256GB) – $799/$949/$1,149

MacRumors warns that the listings on Best Buy have already been updated to reflect this change, but not all sites have updated the prices in their systems yet. If you were planning on picking up a high-capacity iPad Pro, you might want to do so before the prices jump at every store on the planet.