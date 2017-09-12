It looks like details on every version of the iPhone X just leaked

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 are not the well-kept secrets Apple hoped for, as Apple just suffered what was probably the biggest leak in its history. iPhone fans already know everything there is to know about the next iPhones, but that doesn’t mean Apple’s press conference will be any less exciting. At the same time, not everything was revealed by the iOS 11 GM leak, and there are a few things we still don’t know for certain. iPhone X colors and storage options are among the remaining mysteries… or at least, they were.

Benjamin Geskin is back with one of his source-less leaks that show the iPhone X’s specs and colors.

Assuming the image is accurate, we’re looking at a Russian retailer’s listing for the iPhone X. Each item in that list is a different iPhone X version when it comes to storage. We’re looking at three colors including black, silver, and gold, and three memory options including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Alleged iPhone X models list 64,256,512 GB

Black, Silver, Gold pic.twitter.com/uSQVzHXNYf — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 12, 2017

The leak does match previous rumblings that said iPhone X’s storage is going all the way up to 512GB this year. But these stories were never confirmed, and last week’s iOS 11 leak did not yield any information about built-in storage.

The image Geskin posted does mention other specs that are in line with what we already expect from the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display with 2K resolution, and a 12-megapixel camera. What the listing seems to get wrong are the processor specs. The iOS 11 GM leak revealed we’re looking at a six-core A11 chip rather than the quad-core chip mentioned in this image.

The listing does not reveal any pricing or release dates for the phone, so it may very well be a placeholder as this shop awaits Apple’s announcements. There’s also the possibility that someone just used the available information and faked the entire thing.

In just a few short hours, Apple will tell us everything about the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8, including storage options for the handsets.