Watch the iPhone X and Apple Watch videos Apple introduced at today’s special event

If you’re in the market for new Apple hardware, you undoubtedly had your eyes fixated on your computer screen during Apple’s media event earlier today. In a presentation that took place at Apple’s new spaceship campus, Apple executives introduced a revamped Apple Watch with LTE, a new Apple TV with support for 4K streaming, two new iPhone 8 models, and last but not least, a brand new edgeless iPhone 8.

If you were following a live blog during Apple’s presentation, or if you happened to miss the live presentation entirely, Apple a short while ago began uploading many of the promo videos it debuted during today’s event to YouTube. They’re definitely worth checking out because there’s only so much you can glean from a new product simply by reading about it. So without further ado, here are all the promo videos Apple showed off earlier today.

We might as well start with the main attraction of the show, the iPhone X. Featuring an edgeless 5.8-inch OLED display with a tantalizing resolution of 2436 x 1125, the iPhone X completely does away with the home button and Touch ID in favor of an advanced facial recognition system.

Below is a video of Jony Ive detailing the iPhone X’s new design and exciting new features.

Some funkier iPhone X videos can be seen below.





The iPhone X, of course, wasn’t the only new smartphone Apple introduced today. Joining the mix are two brand new iPhone 8 models that are compelling in their own right. You might want to watch this video in slow motion.

Moving along, Apple today also introduced a brand new Apple Watch with support for LTE.

Apple also introduced a video detailing how many people are using the Apple Watch to lead healthier lives.