Massive iOS 11 leak reveals key iPhone 8 secrets ahead of launch

Oh, Apple, you just can’t keep leaking unreleased software, can you? After the massive HomePod leaks that practically confirmed many of the iPhone 8 rumors that we kept bumping into, we have a similar blunder from the Cupertino-based company. This time around, someone close to Apple leaked iOS 11 GM, the final iOS 11 version that’s actually be installed on the iOS devices launching soon. And iOS 11 GM is full of iPhone 8 details.

The software was obtained by 9to5Mac, which inspected it for iPhone 8 clues. It turns out there are plenty of secrets that were not spilled in the previous HomePod dump.

iPad Pro display

The iPhone is finally getting the True Tone Display that Apple first launched on the iPad Pro for white balancing. iOS 11 GM beta also indicates the resolution of the phone will be at 2436 x 1125, which seems to match previous leaks and estimates.

iPhone 8 design

More references to the new iPhone 8 are found in iOS 11, which confirm the phone’s top notch. An animation that shows instructions for enabling the SOS mode also highlights the design changes, including the top bezel and bigger on/off button on the side.

Image Source: 9to5Mac

The same design can be easily spotted on an LTE Apple Watch screen that also features a signal strength bar for the watch and a cellular button for toggling the connection on and off on the watch.

Image Source: 9to5Mac

About that standby button…

The power switch will have various new features, 9to5Mac says. Double clicking on it will bring up the Apple Pay cards and passes while holding and pressing it will invoke Siri.

Furthermore, the standby button is apparently tied to new Accessibility settings including using Face ID to “check to see if you are looking at your iPhone before dimming the display, unlocking, or lowering the volume of alerts.”

The new home “button”

It’s not a button, but a home indicator, a horizontal line present at the bottom of apps. We saw it featured in concept images before, here’s another look at it:

Image Source: 9to5Mac

Face ID unlock

Face ID appears to be the official marketing name for face unlock, just as we thought. iOS 11 GM contains a video tutorial for setting up Face ID which indicates that depth-sensing plays a major role in facial recognition.

New camera features

The iPhone 8 is getting a bunch of new camera features, including a Portrait Lightning mode, which appears to be an enhancement of the iPhone 7 Plus’s Portrait mode. Users may be able to simulate different lighting effects using the depth sensor of the camera. Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light are some of the supported modes.

Moreover, iOS 11 GM brings new video recording resolution and capture speeds, from Full HD to 4K.

The Animoji

Animoji are just like regular emoji, but they’re animated using the phone’s facial tracking and your voice.

New wallpapers

As expected with any new iPhone launch, iOS 11 brings over a slew of new wallpapers, and 9to5Mac put together a video to show them all.