Creators of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ are making a game for the Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games, creator of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, announced on Thursday that its third-person detective thriller L.A. Noire is coming to four new platforms this fall. Along with a remastered version for PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar is working on a VR experience for HTC Vive and is planning to bring the game to Nintendo’s Switch as well, complete with a range of features specifically built for the console.

“L.A. Noire for the Nintendo Switch features the complete original game and all additional downloadable content,” says Rockstar in a blog post, “with specific enhancements including a Joy-Con mode with gyroscopic, gesture-based controls, HD rumble and new wide and over-the-shoulder camera angles, plus contextual touch screen controls for portable detective work.”

While it’s not the Grand Theft Auto V port many Switch owners might have been fantasizing about, it’s a sign that Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive are testing the waters with Nintendo’s new console. Considering how lackluster the third-party support was for the Wii U, this is a significant achievement.

But larger implications aside, L.A. Noire is one of the most interesting games in Rockstar’s library. Set in 1940s Los Angeles, the game follows an LAPD officer as he investigates a series of crimes, each of which can play out differently depending on how the player performs. When the game launched in 2011, it received a great deal of attention for using MotionScan, allowing the developers to capture the distinct facial expressions of an actor, which the player would examine to determine whether or not the character was telling the truth.

L.A. Noire will be out on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on November 14th, as will L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files — featuring seven select cases from the original game — on HTC Vive.