New leak suggests ‘iPhone 8’ name is official, but is it the Edition you seek?

Apple is about to drop three iPhones this year, including two models that will be almost similar to last year’s iPhone 7 series, and a brand new device that will sport a flurry of new features. But what will Apple call them? This is the first year we’re getting three new iPhones at the same time. We’ve been referring to them as iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus for the “boring” ones, and iPhone 8 for the new flagship. But more and more reports seem to indicate these placeholder names aren’t going to be what Apple calls them.

Just in the past few days, we heard there will be no iPhone 7s. Instead, we’re looking at iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition. Others said there’s no iPhone Edition. Instead, it’ll be iPhone X. Then, we saw leaks mentioning iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone X Edition.

So confusing.

A couple of new tweets from renowned mobile leaker Evan Blass offer us more details about Apple’s purported iPhone naming scheme.

Blass said that the internal database of an unspecified large European carrier says that “Edition” will be included in the branding of the best iPhone coming out this year. But it’s unclear whether it’s iPhone X Edition or something else.

Lg Euro. carrier's int. database suggests "Edition" will be part of the "best" iPhone's branding – whether iPhone X Edition or otherwise. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 5, 2017

Could it be iPhone 8 Edition? I’m only asking because the same Blass followed up with a tweet that shows iPhone 8 branding from the final packages for OLED iPhone cases:

Just to confuse you even more, these are from the final retail packages for OLED iPhone cases from two separate, independent case makers… pic.twitter.com/KwdIIyVpF6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 6, 2017

Apple will unveil the three new iPhones next week, during its September 12th keynote.