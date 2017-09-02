Tech billionaire one-ups Trump’s Hurricane Harvey donation in a big way

After plenty of negative press coverage surrounding his ‘first-hand” experience of Hurricane Harvey, President Trump decided to solve the problem in the only way he knows how: a vague commitment of money. He pledged $1 million out of his own pocket to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, a small but meaningful gesture from a man who values himself at over $1 billion.

But even giving out free cash isn’t a risk-free exercise for Trump. Michael Dell, a verifiable tech billionaire, has committed to giving $36 million towards relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

Fortune reports that Dell will be giving the money through the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, a non-profit he and his wife started in 1999. In 18 years, the foundation has given $1.38 billion to aid-relief and social welfare projects around the world.

The Foundation has set up a specific fund, Rescue Texas, to organize aid for the areas affected by the hurricane. The target is $100 million, so Dell’s personal contribution should make up a little over a third of the total.

The Dell corporation has also committed separately to relief efforts. It has committed $500,000 to the American Red Cross and Team Rubicon, and it is also matching employee donations.

Trump has not been so specific in his donation. Press Secretary Sanders told the White House pool that the President hasn’t yet decided where to send the money, when the donation will be made, and whether it will be personal or through his foundation.