At 400GB, the new SanDisk Ultra is the world’s highest-capacity microSD card

One of several emerging trends in the smartphone industry over the past couple of years is the dual-lens rear camera. This nifty new take on the conventional smartphone shooter facilitates a number of different features and effects, such as optical zoom and the bokeh effect that Apple popularized with the iPhone 7 Plus. These nifty new cameras snap photos that often take up more space on your phone’s memory, however. For example, the iPhone 7 Plus is set by default to capture two separate photos each time an image is shot using Portrait Mode. Photos snapped on smartphones have gotten larger in general thanks to ever-growing sensor resolution, and 4K video recording is also widely supported now.

All of these monstrous files eat up the available space on your smartphone in no time, which is one of the reason the microSD business is booming. But if you find yourself filling up memory cards as soon as you buy them, we’ve got some good news: SanDisk has a new microSD card available today, and it’s the highest-capacity microSD card that has ever been released.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card was unveiled on Thursday morning at the IFA 2017 conference, offering 144GB more storage than any other microSD card on the market. The new card also supports 100MB read speed, A1 app performance, and UHS Speed Class 1 for the best performance available.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing at SanDisk’s parent company, Western Digital. “By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust.”

As you can imagine, this brand new 400GB microSD card isn’t cheap, though it’s also not as expensive as some might think. SanDisk’s 256GB card has a full retail price of $199.99, and it typically sells for about $130 at retailers like Amazon. The new 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card has a full retail price of $249.99, $50 higher than the 256GB model, and it goes on sale beginning today.