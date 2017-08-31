You can get free TV for life without sticking an ugly HDTV antenna on your window

Now that cord cutting is such a popular trend, most people know that anyone can get free network TV (and plenty more channels) by using an HDTV antenna. These low-cost devices stick on a wall or window and receive free television signals with resolutions of up to 1080p. What you might not know, however, is that you don’t need to slap one of those unsightly antennas on your window to get free network TV in Full HD. Check out the ANTOP Photo Frame 40/50 Miles Smartpass Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna. It looks just like any other digital photo frame, but it’s actually so much more.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page: