You can get free TV for life without sticking an ugly HDTV antenna on your window

Now that cord cutting is such a popular trend, most people know that anyone can get free network TV (and plenty more channels) by using an HDTV antenna. These low-cost devices stick on a wall or window and receive free television signals with resolutions of up to 1080p. What you might not know, however, is that you don’t need to slap one of those unsightly antennas on your window to get free network TV in Full HD. Check out the ANTOP Photo Frame 40/50 Miles Smartpass Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna. It looks just like any other digital photo frame, but it’s actually so much more.
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- Free TV for Life! No monthly bill for watching TV! The AT-204BWHDTV Antenna receives free broadcast High Definition Over-The-Air TV signals, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and others. Compatible with TV converter boxes or digital TVs/4K Ultra High Definition (4K UHD) TVs.
- Engineered and designed in the USA by ANTOP, the antenna specialists, the ANTOP Photo Frame AT-204BW over-the-air digital TV Antenna features a 40 to 50-milemulti-directional reception range from point of signal origination. The compact size allows you to position the antenna anywhere in your home. The white frame fits a 4″ x 6″ photo.
- The Smartpass Amplifier, an exclusive technology offered only by ANTOP, uses an all-in-one design to allow an easier connection and deliver the correct balance between short and long range reception. ANTOP was the first antenna manufacturer to include a built-in filter in all their products to block 3G and 4G wireless signals to ensure noise-free digital TV reception.
- Antenna effectiveness is influenced by the distance from signal origination point, station signal strength level, building construction, antenna positioning, reflections from nearby structures and any power consumption sources. The amount of free over-the-air channels you can receive will vary by area and antenna selection, check signal availability at http://dtv.gov/maps
- All ANTOP products come with 24-hour access to on-line customer support and installation assistance. ANTOP products include a 12-month warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Visit http://www.antopantenna.com for complete Warranty, Return and Replacement details.