Best Buy is expanding same-day delivery to take on Amazon

The most annoying thing about shopping online is that you have to wait a while to get your order delivered. The major online retailers out there are trying to offer better and better shipping deals to buyers, and Best Buy is one of them. The retailer just announced that it’s planning to significantly expand its same-day delivery service.

Best Buy will triple the number of metro areas where the same-day delivery service is available, expand the number of products eligible, and reduce the cost, the company explained.

The number of covered markets will increase from 13 to 27 metro areas next week, with customers in nearly 40 cities to be eligible for the service in time for the busy holiday shopping season. That’s right, you may get some of this year’s Black Friday purchases at Best Buy on the same day.

Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tampa will get same-day deliveries on September 6th, with 10 more metro areas to follow this fall.

The service will be available seven days a week, and the price per order has dropped to $5.99. You still have to place the order by 3:00 PM (2:00 PM on Sundays) to get it by 9:00 PM (8:00 PM) the same day. That is, of course, if you don’t want to choose the store pickup option, which is slightly simpler, but not necessarily more convenient.

Oh, and by the way, Best Buy will now send an expert to your home to help you spend more of your money on electronics if you so desire.

Comparatively, Amazon offers free same-day delivery and free one-day shipping to Amazon Prime subscribers in 5,000 cities — read more about it at this link.

But Best Buy might be more interesting to buyers looking for specific gadgets, as long as they qualify for same-day shipping.