Android 8.0 Orea OTA downloads now available for Pixel and Nexus phones

Google last week unveiled the name of Android 8.0 and released the Oreo builds for Pixel and Nexus phones that are eligible for the update. However, not all Pixel and Nexus owners are also Android developers, and many may not be interested in the first wave of manual updates, the kind that require wiping the device first. That means many regular users have been waiting for over the air (OTA) updates to upgrade their devices. The good news is that the OTA downloads are finally here.

Yes, if your Pixel or Nexus device already ran an Android O beta version before the final Oreo came along, then you’ve probably gotten the final OTA update to Android 8.0.

Everyone still on the latest Nougat built available for these handsets will only be able to get the update right now. Google posted the OTA downloads at this link for all the supported devices, including Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Pixel C.

Unlike last week’s factory images, which would let you flash Oreo on your device but only after wiping the device, the OTA downloads will let you preserve your data. However, the update still requires some grunt work in case it doesn’t automatically appear on your device. You’ll need a computer to install the OTA images. The full instructions are also posted at the link above. Just follow Google’s steps closely, and you should be running Android 8.0 on your Pixel or Nexus handset in no time.

If you got your Pixel model from Verizon, you should be thrilled to hear that Big Red has already released the Oreo update for the Pixel and Pixel XL.