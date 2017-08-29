This is Apple’s long game to ‘trap’ you inside the iPhone

No matter how much greener the grass might get on the other side, I’m certain I’ll never leave the iPhone/Mac ecosystem. I have everything I need inside iOS/macOS that switching to other operating system seems like a very bad idea. Like me, there are millions of other people, and it looks like Apple is really interested in extending the iPhone “trap” for as long as possible.

The “trap” is really simple. You get sucked into iOS, likely via the iPhone, and you never look back. You get apps, you buy additional hardware, and you get more apps. Before you know it, you also own a Mac.

While this happens, Apple keeps making iOS and macOS better, and launches better and better devices to take advantage of the software novelties.

But Apple also has one other long game in mind, and we just witnessed one other episode. In what may seem like less than exciting news, Apple announced on Tuesday that it’s partnering with Accenture to create iOS business solutions.

Accen-who? Why is this important to regular iPhone and iPad owners?

Accenture is just the latest partnership meant to help Apple boost its presence in the business sector, and propose iOS software solutions for enterprise players. In previous years, Apple announced similar deals with other prominent names in tech, including IBM, Cisco, Deloitte, and SAP.

The object of the game is creating more iOS experiences for businesses with the help of these partners, and turn the iPhone and iPad into default gadgets for work.

The partnership with Accenture involves the creation of mixed teams that will include designers, programmers, and other Apple experts, that will work on iOS software catered towards Accenture’s customers.

Apple wants to “transform how [business] people engage with customers through innovative business solutions for iOS,” according to the press release, which is a clever way to turn the iPhone into an even more critical device for various individuals.

According to an Reuters report, which first mentioned the deal, some of the apps Accenture will develop may be later found in retail banking, offering agents and banks new ways to interact — and putting the iPhone or iPad at the front and center of these experiences. Even customers who aren’t iOS users would still get to interact with Apple devices, and those experiences may turn some of them into iPhone or iPad buyers.

Also interesting is the fact that Accenture will work on augmented reality (AR) apps with Apple, with AR being one of the main selling points of the iOS 11. One example includes an app that would help technicians in the field use an iOS device to recognize a faulty part that needs repairs.