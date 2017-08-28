The iOS 11 public beta 7 is here for your downloading pleasure

We learned this morning that we’re periolously close to the full release of iOS 11 to the general public, but that’s not slowing down Apple’s developers. The next iPhone event is now scheduled for September 12th, which means that the full release of iOS 11 will arrive sometime around then.

With just two weeks left to fine-tune the software, Apple’s developers have stepped up to weekly releases of the developer beta and public beta. We had the developer beta earlier today, which means it’s time for iOS 11 public beta 7 to arrive.

iOS 11 is one of the biggest changes to Apple’s mobile OS in years. Among the changes that everyone will see are a new notifications system, revamped Control Center, tweaks to the Settings, and a long list of UI tweaks. For iPad users, there’s also a completely changed multitasking system that makes the tablet legitimately more useful for work, or some very dedicated play.

Even though the public beta isn’t as buggy as the developer preview, it’s not software designed for day-to-day use. You can expect to see app freezes, device crashes, and battery rundowns that are much faster than iOS 10.

If that isn’t enough to scare you off, you can download by making sure you have the public beta profile installed on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with the iOS 11 beta, so you know whether or not you can get in on the action: