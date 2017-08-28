Studio behind ‘Skyrim’ might be making a ‘Game of Thrones’ game

If there’s any modern television series that deserves a proper open-world RPG video game adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin has spent the past two decades fleshing out the fictional world that he established in A Game of Thrones, and thanks to the HBO series, we’ve had a chance to see what that world would look like when translated to the screen. The inevitable next step would be to give us a chance to freely explore that world on our own in a massive video game.

Over the weekend, hours before the season 7 finale aired on HBO, a member of the NeoGAF forum happened upon a mysterious landing page on Target’s website that was completely blank but for a few words: “Bethesda: Game of Thrones.” There have been some shady rumors in the past about Bethesda (the studio behind The Elder Scrolls and the recent Fallout games) following up Fallout 4 with a Game of Thrones RPG, but this is the most definitive proof that we’ve seen to date.

The page on Target.com has been up for well over 24 hours now, which leads us to believe that this wasn’t just someone mercilessly trolling fans of Skyrim and Game of Thrones, but rather an incident where someone flipped a switch a day or two early, before Bethesda had a chance to make the announcement. If that’s the case, we could see an official announcement as early as today.

Regardless of whether or not the game is real, Bethesda certainly seems like the perfect studio to bring Westeros to life in an open-world video game. Game of Thrones has been the subject of multiple games over the past ten years, including an adventure series from Telltale Games, but being able to walk around in the world we’ve come to know so well would be a dream come true for many fans.