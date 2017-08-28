The Galaxy Note 8’s best feature is really good news for the iPhone 8

The Galaxy Note 8’s best feature is the phone’s stunning display and its all-screen design. Samsung created an even bigger Infinity display than the ones made for the Galaxy S8 family, and it turns out that it further improved the screen performance as well for the new phablet. And that’s great news for Apple, which will use Samsung OLED screens in the iPhone 8 this year.

It’s very likely that Apple’s iPhone 8 will have a display that’s at least as good as the screens Samsung uses for its high-end devices, if not even better. Reports recently said that even Samsung is struggling to manufacture the OLED screens that Apple needs, even though Samsung is the undisputed leader of the mobile OLED screen business. That suggests there could be some exciting improvements baked in.

Ray Soneira from DisplayMate’s put the Galaxy Note 8’s screen through the same tests he uses to analyze the display performance of all new smartphones, and concluded the new Note model has a screen that’s even better than the Galaxy S8. Not only is the Galaxy Note 8’s screen bigger in size while maintaining the same 3K resolution and screen specs, but its screen brightness is 22% higher than the Galaxy S8, reaching a maximum of 1,200 nits, the report shows.

“The Galaxy Note 8 is the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested,” he noted. That’s certainly exciting considering that the same kind of screens will power the next iPhone flagship, due in September.

You can read the full Galaxy Note 8 screen review at this link, while the Galaxy S8’s write-up is available here.