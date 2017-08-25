Wireless charging on the iPhone 8 is essentially a sure thing at this point

Despite Apple’s best efforts, many of the more exciting features surrounding the highly anticipated iPhone 8 have already leaked out. While most tidbits regarding the iPhone 8 came from sources within the supply chain, a number of them in recent weeks came from HomePod firmware Apple accidentally made public a few weeks back.

While it goes without saying that nothing is ever 100% official until Apple announces a new product or feature on stage, it’s a pretty safe bet that Apple’s iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging functionality. Indeed, the evidence pointing towards the iPhone 8 featuring wireless charging has been steadily mounting for months on end at this point. And with the iPhone 8 unveiling just a few weeks away, the evidence continues to grow.

Earlier today, photos of a wireless charging component said to be part of the iPhone 8 leaked online. Building on that, The Next Web is reporting that it’s been able to confirm — via two separate sources, no less — that the iPhone 8 will include wireless charging. One of The Next Web’s sources is Allen Fung of RAVPower who said the following:

Our sources tell us the next iPhones have special technology for wireless charging that we have in this charger. Our wireless charger will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed, as well as being able to charge other mobile devices wirelessly.

Now is this a 100% confirmation? Of course not. Still, with all of the other evidence we’ve seen pointing towards the iPhone 8 featuring wireless charging, it’s about as close as we’re ever going to get. If anything, the larger question is whether or not wireless charging will be possible right out of the box or if Apple will require users to pay extra for separate wireless charging accessories.