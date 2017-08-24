Netflix cut its teeth by delivering third-party content to the masses in a more convenient way than any other service around. Today, however, first-party content is quickly becoming the key to the company’s continued success. Netflix is dumping billions of dollars into original content and it’s paying off. Big time. As it happens, September is set to be one of the biggest months ever for Netflix original series, specials and movies in terms of volume. 30 different comedy specials, movies, and full seasons of Netflix original shows will premiere next month, and there are some hotly anticipated titles set to debut. In this post, you’ll find the complete list of all 30 Netflix originals coming next month, and the dates on which each title will becoming available.

Available September 1st

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 5th

Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 8th

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 12th

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 15th

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 19th

Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 22nd

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 26th

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 29th

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

