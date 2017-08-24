Netflix cut its teeth by delivering third-party content to the masses in a more convenient way than any other service around. Today, however, first-party content is quickly becoming the key to the company’s continued success. Netflix is dumping billions of dollars into original content and it’s paying off. Big time. As it happens, September is set to be one of the biggest months ever for Netflix original series, specials and movies in terms of volume. 30 different comedy specials, movies, and full seasons of Netflix original shows will premiere next month, and there are some hotly anticipated titles set to debut. In this post, you’ll find the complete list of all 30 Netflix originals coming next month, and the dates on which each title will becoming available.
Available September 1st
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 5th
- Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 8th
- #realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 12th
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 15th
- American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 19th
- Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 22nd
- Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 26th
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 29th
- Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
