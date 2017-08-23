No, this probably isn’t a leaked Apple iPhone 8 presentation

The iPhone 8 is coming in less than a month, but that does not mean Apple has gone ahead and introduced the device in China as this leak may be presented online. Never in the history of Apple smartphones has the company done such a thing, and it’s not about to start now that its hottest iPhone ever is about to be unveiled.

We would expect such leaks from other companies, not Apple. In fact, if this is genuine, it likely comes from a local carrier that may indeed be preparing for the phone’s arrival.

While apparently complaining on Twitter about how this purported iPhone 8 presentation is making use of his iPhone 8 mockup designs and simultaneously not crediting the leaked image, Benjamin Geskin trusts the leak:

These presentations can’t use official images. pic.twitter.com/h9FoaVxtS7 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 23, 2017

By the way, the source is C Technology, on Weibo.

This is supposedly iPhone 8 presentation in China for employees who at the end of September will make the first customers happy. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 23, 2017

Even if Apple did decide to hold such private events, let’s remember the company has a security team staffed with former intelligence officers who’d be tasked with preventing such leaks from happening. Whoever took the pictures surely doesn’t work at Apple. More images were posted online from this meeting:

But if these slides are actually created by one of Apple’s carrier partners, they may reveal genuine information. According to it, the iPhone 8 will offer a bunch of new features, including fast charge, face recognition, wireless charging, augmented reality, and a new camera trick that will let you refocus the image after taking it. Many of those were already mentioned in countless other leaks, while the focus feature wouldn’t be surprising. Samsung is also rumored to add a similar feature to the Galaxy Note 8’s dual camera.

Release date details were apparently also included in the presentation, but Geskin’s assessment is way off.

Sales date was also mentioned – the week that starts on September 17 (possibly on September 19 or 20) — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 23, 2017

Apple traditionally starts preorders on a Friday. It also starts sales on a Friday. If it’s the week of September 17th, that would mean September 22nd is the actual preorder or release date for the iPhone.

Considering the rumors that say Apple will face significant iPhone 8 delays and Apple’s own guidance for the September quarter that says Apple will sell iPhones in September, it’s not unlikely to assume the 2017 iPhones will have a late September launch. That doesn’t mean Apple won’t stick to its Friday schedule for such events.

But, again, the presentation shown in the images above is 100% not coming directly from Apple, so treat all this info as you would any other rumor.