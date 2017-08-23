Even if the iPhone 8 does cost $1,000, this wireless deal is still worth it

It’s no secret that Virgin Mobile loves the iPhone. It’s the only smartphone the carrier sells right now. But the company just revealed a great deal right in time for the iPhone 8’s arrival.

The carrier announced in a press release that any iPhone owner porting their number to Virgin Mobile will get 12 months of Unlimited Wireless for just $1. After your first year, you’ll revert back to the standard $50 Inner Circle plan, which will still get you unlimited everything.

But the best part is that if you plan to upgrade to a brand new iPhone, you’ll get an additional six months of service for just $1. You get 12 months of unlimited wireless service for $1 if you buy a brand new iPhone from Virgin.

On top of that, you’ll have to pay $25 for SIM cards, if you don’t get a free SIM by September 29th.

Virgin compares its unlimited offer to the competition, concluding that you might be saving $1,200 in cell phone bills every two years if you switch to its unlimited plan:

Compared to the two-year service or device contract arrangements forced on consumers by other mobile carriers, members of the Inner Circle would pay only $601 for two years of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data compared to $1,440, $1,680 or even $1,800 with other carriers. For some consumers, that’s a saving of nearly $1,200 over two years when you take advantage of the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile.

That’s a great deal for anyone eying the iPhone 8 this year, a phone that’s expected to be significantly more expensive than any new iPhone before. Rumors say the cheapest version will be priced at around $1,000, while the most expensive models may be more expensive than a new MacBook.