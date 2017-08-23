Best Buy’s Galaxy Note 8 pre-order deal is better than anyone else’s

The Galaxy Note 8 has finally been unveiled, which means you can already start planning whether or not you’d like to preorder this hot new flagship phablet. Before you go for any of the compelling offers available from major wireless carriers or even Samsung, you should know that Best Buy already has a deal that tops the other promotions that are out there.

Like with every flagship before, Samsung is throwing in a bunch of freebies to convince you to buy the handset. You’ll be able to choose between a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or a free Galaxy Foundation kit ($189.98 retail value) with your preorder. The latter includes a 128GB EVO+ memory card and a Fast Wireless Charger, and it might be the more exciting of the two options.

But how about saving $150 on top of all that? That’s how much Best Buy promises to offer you.

Customers who order the phone from Best Buy starting August 24th will save $150 on their purchase on top of Samsung’s freebies. The electronics retailer will also offer 24-month financing on unlocked Galaxy Note 8 units when purchased with a My Best Buy credit card.

Preorders start at 12:01 AM ET online, and then later on Thursday morning in brick and mortar retail stores. The unlocked price of the Galaxy Note 8 is $929.99 on Best Buy.

As per Samsung’s announcement, the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray in the States, with AT&T, C Spire, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile set to carry the phone.

In addition to Best Buy and all of the aforementioned wireless carriers, the phone will also be available from Samsung.com, Target, and Walmart.