Bad things are coming for one of the Stark sisters

We already have plenty of questions that remain unanswered after Sunday’s impressive Game of Thrones episode, as some things didn’t necessarily make sense in Beyond the Wall. None of them concern Arya and Sansa Stark, who just had a few interesting exchanges during episode 6, adding an unexpected layer of complexity to their relationship. Yet, the episode’s director chose to address this particular conflict in an interview. Yes, spoilers follow, so if you haven’t seen the latest episode, you’d better avoid this “violent” revelation.

Arya and Sansa may be sisters happy to see each other after being apart for so many years, but they can also become fierce enemies. Arya’s unhappy with the way Sansa cooperated with the Lannisters back when she was married to Joffrey, and Sansa is afraid of what her little — and very dangerous — sister will do with that information. It’s all Littlefinger’s work, who’s looking to prevent Arya from getting close to Sansa.

Beyond the Wall director Alan Taylor talked about the two Stark siblings to The Huffington Post, teasing that somehting “violent” will happen.

“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die,” Taylor said in an interview. “But you’re not sure which one.”

“Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising,” he added.

As expected, Taylor would not say what’s really going to happen. He did not explain the chains or the time traveling phenomenon either.

But we’ll point out that only one of the two Stark sisters was supposed to survive all the Game of Thrones carnage, at least according to George R.R. Martin’s initial vision — read more about it at this link.

All that remains in the current Game of Thrones season is the grand finale, an 81-minute long episode that will set us up for the final season of the series, and hopefully, tie more loose ends. We already know that Sansa is going to be in Winterfell while everyone else is meeting to talk about the imminent zombie invasion. And Arya and Littlefinger are also there.