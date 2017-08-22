New Galaxy Note 8 leak points to a September 15th release date

The wait is almost over, Galaxy Note fans! Samsung on Wednesday will unveil the Galaxy Note 8, the phone meant to make the Galaxy Note line great again after what happened last year. Because secrecy is hardly Samsung’s forte, we know pretty much everything there is to know about the handset, including preorder and launch details (check out our roundup of everything there is to know about the Galaxy Note 8). Now, a new report from Europe seems to further confirm the rumors that say the Galaxy Note 8 will be released on September 15th.

It’s Italian-language site Android World that obtained preorder details from a local electronics shop. Apparently, the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for preorder on August 24th and it’ll then hit stores on September 15th.

The leaked flyer below explains that each Galaxy Note 8 preorder placed through September 14th comes with a free Samsung DeX Station dock — that’s the accessory that turns the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 into desktop computers. That’s right, Samsung is getting ready to throw in several freebies to convince you to buy the Note 8 instead of Apple’s upcoming new iPhones. The DeX Station is a pretty expensive accessory, priced at $149.99 in the US (unless you buy it on sale here). At the same time, the Galaxy Note 8 is going to be rather pricey so Samsung’s freebies might be a necessity this year.

Image Source: Android World

The report also says that you’re limited to two free DeX units in case you’re planning on buying a large number of Note 8 handsets yourself. The image above also provides a link where interested buyers can register to obtain the accessory, but it’ll only be live once the promotion starts.

The dates are in line with what we’ve heard from other regions. Rumors from South Korea and Taiwan also mentioned September 15th launch dates for the handset, while a report said US buyers will be able to pre-order the phone as soon as August 24th.