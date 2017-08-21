Here’s the full list of games getting Xbox One X enhancements

If you’ve got an extra $499 laying around, you can preorder the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition right now, Microsoft announced a few hours ago. Don’t get too excited about the new console, though, as it’ll only ship on November 7th.

If you’re wondering whether there will be enough games to take advantage of the “true 4K” gaming the new console promises, you should be happy to hear Microsoft’s got a rather huge list of titles that are getting Xbox One X enhancements.

Microsoft posted on its website a list of titles that are confirmed to receive Xbox One X enhancements. The list, which will be updated regularly, includes a large number of titles, including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, EA SPORTS FIFA 18, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV, Halo 5: Guardians, Madden NFL 18, Minecraft: Xbox One Edition, Star Wars Battlefront II, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s The Division, World of Tanks, and many others.

As a reminder, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition console is available for preorder on Microsoft’s Xbox site right now, but also on Amazon and Best Buy.

What you get for your $499 is a 1TB console, one controller, one vertical stand, a one-month Game Pass subscription trial, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.When it comes to specs, the Xbox One X delivers an 8-core custom AMD CPU, 8GB of flash memory, 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory, 6 Teraflop GPU, and 326GB/sec memory bandwidth.

What if you don’t want a special edition console? Well, then you’ll have to wait to buy the regular model. Currently, Microsoft and its partners are taking preorders only for the Project Scorpio Edition.

A few trailers for the games getting Xbox One X support are included in the following playlist: