iOS 11 beta 7 is here, go download it now

The sun may be about to vanish for a significant proportion of the US population, but in Apple’s coding cave, it’s business as usual. The iOS development team has just pushed iOS 11 beta 7 to developers worldwide, which means you can go download it right now.

It’s an unusually quick followup to iOS 11 beta 6, which landed this time last week. Apple generally releases new iOS betas on a two-week cycle, so an update after just a week normally means minor bux fixes, rather than major new features.

iOS 11 beta 6 was already decently stable for pre-release software, but iOS 11 beta 7 promises to be even better. This is still experimental software, however, so proceed with caution. There will be bugs there will be app crashes, and you’re probably better off not installing it on any devices that you use on a daily basis.

Of course, no one ever listens to that warning, so head to Settings > General > Software Update on your compatible device, and you’ll find iOS 11 beta 4 ready and waiting for you as long as you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with the iOS 11 beta, so you know whether or not you can get in on the action: