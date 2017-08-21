Samsung leaked the Galaxy Note 8 a few days before its launch

It’s not like it was the bestest kept secret in the universe, but the Galaxy Note 8 just starred in its biggest leak yet. Samsung briefly posted the phone on its website a few days ago, or just enough for plenty of people to catch a glance at the next big thing.

The unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 8 was posted online, Android Central explains — see the following image.

Image Source: Android Central

One mistake was enough for Samsung to confirm the phone’s design, as well as the fact that the cheapest model will have 64GB of storage. However, the actual Galaxy Note 8 mini-site did not go live, and clicking the link would not lead anywhere. Samsung removed the listing since being discovered late on Friday.

What’s great about the accidental listing is that it suggests the unlocked version might ship at the same time with the carrier-specific models. That’s something that usually doesn’t happen with Samsung’s phones, and it should be good news for anyone looking to buy the handset for the full sticker price. Speaking of prices, don’t expect the Note 8 to come cheap. A price leak from China suggests the phone will cost around $1,000, as previous rumors suggested.

On Wednesday, Samsung will formally announce the handset, at which point we’ll learn exactly when it’s supposed to go on sale. Current reports indicate that the US might get an August 24th in-store launch, while other markets including South Korea and Taiwan will get the phone on September 15th.