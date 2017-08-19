Watch Tina Fey blast Trump in hilarious cameo on ‘Weekend Update’

If one were to put together a list of the funniest and most influential Saturday Night Live cast members in history, there’s no denying that Tina Fey would not only make the cut, but that she would be close to the top of the list. Since leaving SNL in 2006, Fey has been busy with a host of other projects, including 30 Rock and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Despite her busy schedule, Fey has routinely made time for cameo spots on SNL whenever a major political issue happens to be in the news.

That said, Fey showed up on last night’s episode of Weekend Update, appearing alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che. Not surprisingly, Fey’s appearance focused solely on Donald Trump and the recent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. In typical Fey fashion, she used her unique brand of wacky and clever humor to throw a number of sharp jabs at Donald Trump, Ann Coulter and others.

Wearing a University of Virginia sweatshirt — where she was a student in the 90s — Fey began by laying into Trump.

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville,” Fey began. “And then our President, Donald John Trump, and I don’t people talk about what a stupid jackass name that is. It does not flow. Donald John? Whatever, he gets away with it because he’s gorgeous.”

“Then we hear that there are nine more alt-right rallies planned around the country this Saturday, including in New York City,” Fey added. “And part of me hopes that these neo-nazis do try it in New York City, like I hope they try it and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens.”

After that, things get a little bit messy and absurd.

The entire clip is vintage Fey and well worth checking out in its entirety.