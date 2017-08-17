Police in Luxembourg are ready to use Tesla’s Model S as a patrol vehicle

After the Los Angeles Police Department flirted with the idea of adding a slew of Model S vehicles to its fleet, the Grand Ducal Police in Luxembourg recently decided to actually follow through. According to a report originally posted on Electrek, the Grand Ducal Police are planning to purchase two Model S vehicles that will be used as everyday patrol cars. This is a point worth stressing given that electric vehicles used by other police departments aren’t typically used for everyday policing. In fact, the LAPD was mainly interested in using the Model S as a high pursuit vehicle as opposed to a patrol car meant to be used day in and day out.

Notably, the Model S should prove to be a worthy addition to the Grand Ducal Police force. For starters, Luxembourg is an extremely small country, which is to say that range won’t be much of an issue. For some context, Luxembourg is about the same size as Rhode Island. What’s more, it’s no secret that Tesla vehicles are incredibly fast and feature jaw-dropping acceleration, with the flagship Model S P100D being able to go from 0-60 MPH in just 2.28 seconds. In other words, if there’s ever a high-speed chase, the Model S should be more than capable of keeping pace with most other vehicles.

A photo of what the Model S on patrol is going to look like can be seen below via RTL.

Image Source: RTL Graphics

All in all, it’s a sleek look for the Model S. And in case you missed it the first time, here’s what the Model S looked like when it was undergoing testing with the LAPD.