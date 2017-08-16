The Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a version of Android we’ve never seen before

The Galaxy Note 8 launch is just a week away, but there’s no shortage of Note 8 leaks churning out of the rumormill. We already know the phone will basically be an even bigger Galaxy S8 version, offering users the same overall specs and features. On top of that, the new Note phone will have a better camera and a built-in stylus, features that aren’t available on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones. A new report, however, says the Galaxy Note 8 should have one other advantage over the Galaxy S8: It’ll offer a better Android experience.

According to SamMobile’s sources, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with Samsung Experience 8.5 on top of Android. Samsung Experience is the successor of TouchWiz, Samsung’s proprietary UI for its Android handsets.

Samsung Experience 8.5 will deliver various improvements, including a smoother experience that will eliminate dropped frames. Samsung has also improved the iris and face recognition functions, which are now faster than on the Galaxy S8 phones — both Galaxy S8 models run Samsung Experience 8.1

Initially, Samsung Experience 8.5 will be released only on the Galaxy Note 8, but it should hit the Galaxy S8 and other Samsung handsets in the coming months.

While an improved software experience does sound exciting, we can’t help but wonder whether that’s the case. A bunch of Galaxy Note 8 benchmark leaks indicated the phone might struggle to score as high as the Galaxy S8 in tests. All things being equal, it’s the Samsung Experience that may positively or negatively impact the Galaxy Note 8’s scores and overall Android experience.