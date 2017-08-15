GameStop has Nintendo Switch consoles available in stores and online today

For quite some time now, people looking to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch in any kind of timely fashion have only had one option: spending a little extra cash and ordering a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con from Amazon. Prices have dropped a great deal lately so it doesn’t sting quite as bad as it used to, but now there’s another option for people who simply refuse to pay a premium. Today — and likely today only, considering how quickly they’ll likely sell out — GameStop will have Nintendo Switch consoles in stock in its stores across the country. Switches will also be available for purchase online, and you’ll find everything you need to know in this post.

GameStop has confirmed that beginning on Tuesday, it will have base Nintendo Switch consoles in stock in stores nationwide. That means shoppers in search of a Switch won’t be forced to buy a bundle if they head to a GameStop location to make their purchase. GameStop didn’t say anything about how many consoles would be available in stores, but it’s likely that supply will be very limited. In other words, if you want a Switch today, you should probably arrive at your local GameStop before it opens.

In addition to in-store inventory, GameStop also has a number of Nintendo Switch console bundles available online. Unlike store locations, there is no console-only option online. There are four different bundles available ranging in price from $399.99 to $464.99, and they all begin shipping in just over two weeks on September 1st.

Here are the bundles GameStop has available for purchase online right now:

There’s no telling when your next chance to buy a Nintendo Switch might be, head over to the GameStop site or your local store while you still can.