Let’s all take a minute to enjoy this black iPhone 8

There’s no way Apple will surprise us with the iPhone 8’s design come September. Sure, there are still many mysteries buried inside iOS 11 related to the way the iPhone 8’s unique features will work, even though some of them were partially detailed by the leaked HomePod software. But the phone’s overall design is not going to shock us.

With that in mind, we have no reason to question the authenticity of the following iPhone 8 dummy unit. We’re looking at a short video captured in what seems to be a Starbucks coffee shop that shows us what the black iPhone 8 will look like. From the looks of it, the prototype looks similar to the previous iPhone 8 mockups featured recently in video clips:

The iPhone 8’s design has been finalized long ago, and the handset is already in production, multiple reports say.

Apple has dropped the iconic home button, a move that allowed it to extend the height of the screen and achieve a nearly bezel-free design. There is a “notch” at the top that houses the various sensors, the FaceTime camera, the 3D facial recognition cameras, and the front speaker.

On the back, the phone has a vertical dual lens camera supposed to deliver the same portrait camera effects first launched on the iPhone 7 Plus and enhance AR experiences.

Gone are the antenna lines, as the iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone since the iPhone 4s to feature a glass shell on the back. The phone will support wireless charging, which explains the switch from metal to glass.

One other notable change concerns the power button, which is now longer than traditional standby buttons seen on iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch media players.

That said, this is still just a dummy unit, likely created using the various iPhone 8 schematics that are already in circulation out there. That means the phone does not work, and we’ll have to wait for Apple’s September iPhone event to see how iOS 11 actually looks like on the iPhone 8.