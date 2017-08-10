Watch a hands-on video with a model of the new ‘copper gold’ iPhone 8

For the past several weeks, we haven’t been able to go twenty-four hours without a bombshell report on the iPhone 8 appearing online. We’ve heard that Apple will abandon Touch ID and replace it with Face ID. We’ve seen mockups that point to the first significant iPhone redesign since the iPhone 6. And then the HomePod firmware gave away countless clues about the features of the iPhone 8.

But somehow, that wasn’t the end of the reports. Just days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 8 would be available in three colors at launch: black, silver and gold. Based on recent leaked photos though, that gold color option might not be what you’d expect.

On Thursday, YouTuber Danny Winget got his hands on three iPhone 8 models — one of each rumored color option. He shows all three models off in the video below, but specifically highlights the “copper gold” model. He is not a fan of this color, but notes that production models typically look better:

While it doesn’t look all that dissimilar from the rose gold color that was introduced two years ago alongside the iPhone 6s, it’s definitely not as appealing. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the copper or gold or “copper gold” iPhone 8 will even exist, but providing it does, let’s hope it looks better than the mockup. Anyway, with September approaching, only a few weeks left until we know for sure.

If you want to see more of Danny’s work, he also shot a video showing off how the iPhone 7s Plus stacks up against the iPhone 8, for those of you who are still on the fence about which phone to buy.