Galaxy S8 and S8+ prices are falling rapidly ahead of the Note 8 reveal

Samsung’s next big thing is just around the corner. In less than two weeks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in New York, and the phone is expected to hit stores on September 15th, according to reports. The Galaxy Note 8 is said to ship with a built-in stylus and accompanying software tricks, a dual rear camera with new photo features and a display that does 3D Touch like the iPhone.

It’s also a huge phone, and not everyone wants to carry a phablet around in their pocket. So if you’re looking to buy a brand new Android flagship, it might be time to revisit the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 launched almost four months ago, but it’s still one of the best Android handsets you can buy. We’ve seen various Galaxy S8 promotions and sales to date, and the deals are only going to get better as the phone ages.

Currently, there are various promos floating around the internet for the Galaxy S8 and its bigger counterpart, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung offering great prices on unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. On top of that, carriers will throw in extra discounts, depending on the plan you buy.

On Amazon, the Galaxy S8 is currently selling for $574.99 unlocked, which is $150 off the standard retail price. The bigger model costs $674.99, which is the same discount and also a great deal.

Best Buy has the same $150 promotion in place, Forbes says, but Best Buy might be the first place you’ll want to check out for a Galaxy S8 deal. For starters, the unlocked model comes in more colors, including Midnight Black and Coral Blue. Secondly, if you’re not looking to pay the full price of the phone, then you should check out Best Buy’s special Galaxy S8 deals for AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. AT&T has a buy-one-get-one deal in place, while Sprint gets you $400 off, and Verizon $300 off the final price.

If you’d rather get your next smartphone straight from the source, then going to Samsung’s online store might be a good idea. However, you should also be ready to trade-in an older smartphone to get a better deal. Samsung has the same $150 discount in place, and you can get up to an extra $150 off if you’re willing to bring in your old functional phone to trade it in.