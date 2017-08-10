‘Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition’ is coming, complete with a Pip-Boy

If you were one of the unlucky souls who desperately tried to pre-order a Fallout 4: Pip-Boy Edition only to find that it had sold out far in advance of the game’s actual launch, you’re finally going to have a second crack at it. Bethesda just announced that it’s planning to re-release its highly acclaimed role-playing title in a Game of the Year Edition, and it’s launching a limited number of Pip-Boy Editions along with it.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition comes with the main game along with all of its DLCs. That’s six extra pieces of downloadable content, including: Nuka-World, Vault-Tech Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

This is typical of Bethesda, with the majority of its titles getting DLC-packed GOTY editions a year or two after their initial debuts, but the twist here is that Fallout 4 is getting a Pip-Boy Edition GOTY version as well. Like the original Pip-Boy Edition of the game, this re-release will include a replica of the wrist-worn computer donned by the main character.

It’s built mostly out of plastic, but has a slot for your smartphone as well. When you boot up the Fallout 4 app you can actually control things in the game itself and use your real-life Pip-Boy to manage your in-game inventory and other features.

The re-release will retail for the same $59.99 that the original title launched for in late 2015, with the Pip-Boy Edition coming in at a significantly more expensive $99.99. The games will launch on September 26th.