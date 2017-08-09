Samsung’s Rose Pink Galaxy S8 might be made available worldwide

Just as Apple was celebrating the iPhone’s 10th anniversary in late June, Samsung decided to launch a new Galaxy S8 version. However, it was a model that most buyers would not be able to buy: the Rose Pink edition of the Galaxy S8. A new report claims that Samsung may have had a change of heart though, and the colorful Galaxy S8 may soon be available around the world.

The pink Galaxy S8 first appeared in rumors in early June, and the color expansion seemed only logical. After all, that’s what Samsung does with every high-end smartphone. The phone is available in a limited number of colors at launch, but then Samsung gradually expands the options.

The same thing happened with the Galaxy S8: a pink version was first launched in South Korea and Taiwan, while a blue Galaxy S8+ hit Best Buy recently. Now, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt says that the pink version will be available in other regions of the world, starting with Eastern Europe:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (regular) in Pink. Launching eastern Europe soon. Afaik they only showed/announced the S8 Plus in this color, didn't they? pic.twitter.com/Z41weXHkod — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 9, 2017

It’s not unreasonable to assume that Samsung will launch the pink Galaxy S8 in additional markets as well, providing the report is accurate. Quandt also notes that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S8 in pink going forward as well. When the company made the Rose Pink color official a few weeks ago, only the Galaxy S8+ was made available in the color option. It appears that the smaller version of the phone will receive the same treatment in the near future.