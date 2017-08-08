Stop what you’re doing and check out this gorgeous video of an iPhone 8 mockup

There’s no smartphone like the iPhone when it comes to rumors and leaks, and the same goes for this year’s iPhone 8. The handset was featured in more stories than any other smartphone, and that’s because the iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone since 2014 to feature a new design. We’ve already seen some great iPhone 8 mockups so far, including 3D renders and dummy units, but the following video gives us one of our best looks to date of an iPhone 8 mockup.

YouTube star Marques Brownlee partnered up with well-known Apple leaker Sonny Dickson to show us a dummy unit of the iPhone 8. The model looks a lot better than most of the iPhone 8 dummy units we’ve seen featured in similar videos so far, though BGR’s exclusive look at an iPhone 8 dummy likely gives people a much better idea of what to expect next month from Apple. Why? We’ll explain…

The problem with Brownlee’s unit is that it comes in a color Apple reportedly won’t include in the iPhone 8 line. The top bezel painted in white would be a tremendous eyesore, and it would prevent Apple from using the screen on either side of the notch only for the status bar.

Unlike most other dummy units, this one features a glass back just like BGR’s, which is exactly what we expect from the iPhone 8. Apple will make glass iPhones again, as it’s forced to ditch metal in favor of something that will let the iPhone recharge wirelessly.

Before you ask, no, this iPhone 8 mockup isn’t functional. Plastered on the display is an image of the iOS 11 home screen, which is supposed to give us an idea of what the screen experience will feel like. But it’s probably all wrong. Again, Apple will likely skip white so that the camera/sensor notch doesn’t take a chunk out of the phones graphics, as seen in this video.

Brownlee shows off the dummy from all angles while he explains all the iPhone 8 rumors that we’ve heard to date. Also, the video does a great job comparing the iPhone 8 to its predecessors, as well as the Galaxy S8. Check it out below.