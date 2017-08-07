Will Apple have any surprises left in store when it finally unveils the iPhone 8 next month? If we had to guess, we’d say no. Now that mass production is underway, iPhone 8 leaks are really pouring in and any remaining mysteries are being answered left and right. This past weekend in particular saw nearly a dozen new iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s leaks hit the web as components seemingly begin to slip through any security measures that Foxconn has in place. Among all the leaks was one in particular that is really of interest, because it appears to show the iPhone 8 in a new color that Apple’s has never used before on any of its products.

Don't Miss : 5 different popular Logitech Harmony remotes currently discounted on Amazon

As we’ve been saying for months, the only way Apple’s new iPhone 8 screen design will be anything but gross is if the company only releases the phone in colors that have black front sides. This way, the top portion of the display on either side of the notch that’s cut out for the speaker and sensors can be reserved only for status bar info. The background will always be black, and it’ll look like that notch isn’t even there. Unfortunately, if a new leak that popped up over the weekend is legitimate, this might not be the case.

The image above was posted on Weibo and then picked up by a bunch of Chinese blogs. It supposedly shows Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 in three different colors, the third of which appears to be silver. If Apple does release a silver iPhone 8, it will likely have a white front side considering all of Apple’s previous iPhones.

Even more interesting than the silver iPhone 8, however, is the first one pictured all the way to the left. Here’s a better look at it:

This new iPhone 8 model, if genuine, appears to feature a color Apple hasn’t ever used before. It’s similar to rose gold, but it seems to have a hue that’s much closer in color to copper or champagne than the current rose gold iPhones. Again, these photos are not confirmed to be authentic, but it’s quite possible that Apple intends to introduce new colors alongside the redesigned iPhone 8.

Here’s one last photo showing the device in black, and it aligns perfectly with BGR’s exclusive leak last week.