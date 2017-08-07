Google just slashed the prices of its Pixel and Pixel XL by $200

It’s mid-August which means Google’s Android 8.0 update is right around the corner for Pixel and Nexus devices. It also means we have to wait at least a month until the Pixel 2 phones hit the streets. But if you’re looking to buy a Google phone, you should do it right now, and take advantage of Google’s huge discounts.

I’d usually tell you to refrain from getting a device that’s nearly one-year old because its successor is round around the corner.

But the Pixel 2 series already seems to have a major “flaw.” Google’s next Pixel phones will not be identical copies, as it was the case last year. The Pixel 2 XL is getting the all-screen design that seems to be the norm this year, while the Pixel 2 will look just like its predecessor. But both phones will be priced as high-end devices — and yes, both phones are expected to pack high-end specs, just like every other Android flagship that launches this year.

But if you’re not ready to buy a Pixel phablet, and the Pixel 2 XL isn’t on your list, you’d be better off getting a discounted Pixel right now.

Google currently sells both the 32GB and 128GB Pixel phones for $125 less than their regular prices — that’s $524 and $624, respectively. The Pixel XL is also getting a huge discount. The 32GB and 128GB models now sell for $569 and $669. That gets you $200 off the regular price.

If that’s not enough, each Pixel purchase is getting a free Daydream View headset, which usually sells for $79. It sounds like Google really wants to ditch its current Pixel stock as it gets closer to the Pixel 2’s launch.

Head to Google’s online store to check out this new Pixel deal.