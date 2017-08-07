We’re kicking off the new week with a great list of eight paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll find utilities, games, and plenty more, but these sales could be over at any time. Definitely check these apps out while they’re still free downloads.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

IQ Test

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test

With solutions! Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 Tests

+39 Questions Mensa iq test.

+33 Questions European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test

Loopr Live Loop Composer

Normally $2.99.

“a looper unlike any other.. you would be damn wrong not to test it..” – Guitar Part Magazine June 2014 (biggest french guitar magazine) Loopr is the first 64 tracks loop song sequencer / multiple phrase looper with MIDI controls and sync for real time live composition. “Loopr is a budget-priced bargain that is well worth a punt even if only to experiment with. This is a very capable – if slightly quirky – looper app at a pocket money price.” musicappblog.com November 2013 Honorable mention as finalist in the Best App Ever Awards 2013 ( http://www.bestappever.com/awards/2013/winner/musc ) Loopr is a low latency loop recorder, player and step sequencer designed for realtime phrase and song composition using your iDevice. Compose, practice, jam along, or sample audio soudscapes easily with this compact pro-oriented loopstation. It is focused on ergonomy and simplicity via one-finger but also hands-free MIDI pedalboard controls, and lets you synchronize drum machines and sequencers via its MIDI out sync. Loop sessions can be exported/imported as independent files (including tempo and time signature information), for you to share the groove or use with most desktop audio production apps (e.g. Logic Studio, Garage Band, …). Using iTunes file sharing or email, you can easily manage your work beyond your iPhone or iPod Touch. Loopr is CoreMIDI and CoreAudio compatible and enables you to use most popular iOS compatible interfaces. Instagram live experimental sessions on Loopr from z: @looper.live Check the videos on our http://loopr.net website to give yourself a better idea, e.g.:

a small 3 parts song composition using cmpsr – http://youtu.be/HQrOopBXSmk

audio doodling with loopr – http://youtu.be/_KWwDZ9MiFE

14 track example (3 phrases / 3 groups) – http://youtu.be/5U5E7mGmuPY

multi-phrase live looping example – http://youtu.be/jqADzccHuVo

quick load and export – http://youtu.be/Ubl3qbTgDH4

thumb controls – http://youtu.be/SmzPUSrNQM4

using a MIDI pedalboard – http://youtu.be/8nZdj9Ouz7E

save and export – http://youtu.be/htVF8LTl17s

MIDI sync out – http://youtu.be/m-GAEdZZU4w

more on the site! A few key features of this v1.2:

– integrated metronome

– 64 independent audio tracks (16 on older devices)

– 4 phrases to create song parts

– step sequencer to build and play songs (4” devices)

– low latency audio recording and playback

– one hand, thumb optimized screen controls

– efficient MIDI pedalboard ergonomy for handsfree control

– MIDI time code out tempo synchronization for external equipment

– transparent on-the-fly session save

– easy exportation/importation of separate audio files including comprehensible text-formatted metadata

– pro-oriented ergonomy for efficient live use

Download Loopr Live Loop Composer

Trace Heap

Normally $4.99.

Trace Heap is a video diary that stitches together videos and photos to document your life’s trip. FEATURES

1. Freestyle: Quick adventure? Use any amount of videos and photos to tell your story of that quick trip to Brazil or your family weekend.

2. Camera: contains beauty and all kinds of filters, it avoids switching mode between take photos and take videos, become more convenient and quick. Also, photos and videos are made in small size with high quality.

3. Trim: Cut out any unwanted moments of videos. You can also split your videos into multiple clips.

4. Sound effects: Choose from animals noises, farts, Vine quotes, explosions, laughter, etc.

5. Text: Type your own text with color and various fonts.

6. Voice overs: Record your own voice over video or photo.

7. Transitions: various transitions to animate between videos and photos. Remember what did you did last Sunday? How about last month or the winter before? With Trace Heap we help tell your story and reflect on those magical moments. From an anniversary, birthday, or even a child’s first year; we help you become the storyteller of your life’s journey. Give it a try today and never forget a day again!

Download Trace Heap

Pic Layout Editor Maker

Normally $2.99.

Fashion Design Collages, Find Your Inspiration. – Pic Layout Editor Maker

Our new versatile collage feature gives you a ton of flexibility to be creative and customize! Select from 200 different templates for up to 9 photos at a time, will cater all your photography needs. You can now add stickers and artwork & text to any photo. Lots of options to adjust the font, size and color of your text, plus move your words around till it looks perfect!

Download Pic Layout Editor Maker

PDF Converter Ultimate

Normally $1.99.

Simple and easy to use!

Convert your images to a single PDF file with this app. Straight foward. – Support for iPhone, Ipad, optimization iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

– Press on the Camera icon on your Home screen and get access to Scan with Camera.

– Press on the “+” icon on your Home screen and get photos to pdf.

– Photo editor with features (filter, crop, focus, …)

– Pdf viewer gridview

– Export your scans to iMessages, Email, Google Driver, Dropbox, … (under Other Apps).

Download PDF Converter Ultimate

Myo Pong

Normally $0.99.

Miss Pong? The classic arcade game?

Why not taking it to a new Level? Play Pong with your Myo Armband!

The setup is as easy as 1,2,3 and you are ready to play with your Friends or against the AI Rival with increasing Difficulty! FEATURES:

– Simple, yet Beautiful, Graphics.

– Ability to connect your Myo and play with simple movements. You can now play with your Friends by connecting 2 Myo Armbands!

– Play with your Friends.

– Play against the AI Player.

– Simple Gameplay.

– Included tutorial to display the Myo Gesture and Movements. _________________ [**] PLEASE NOTE: You do NOT need to have a Myo Armband to play this Game!

_________________ HOW TO SETUP YOUR MYO:

1. Open the game

2. Tap on the Settings

3. Connect your Myo (after you turn your Bluetooth on, of course)

4. Perform the Sync Gesture

5. Select your Side

6. Enjoy! PLAY WITH FRIENDS:

You can play with your Friends in 3 ways:

1. Both Play with your Hands

2. Or, one can use a Myo and play remotely!

3. Connect 2 Myo Armbands and enjoy a fascinating Gameplay with your Friends! USEFUL TIPS:

-> You can use the Double Tap Gesture to “recalibrate” the Myo. This sets the Threshold of the position of your Arm to make you be in a comfortable position.

-> You can use the Spread Fingers or the Fist Gesture to open and close the Settings with your Myo.

-> On start, you can Double Tap to begin the Game (and at the same time set the Threshold, as described on Tip 1) ________________________________ NOTES:

-The game DOESN’T require a Myo! However, you may connect up to 2 Myo Armbands for this Game.

-The Myo Armband used need at least the firmware version 1.2.

Download Myo Pong

8bitWar: Netherworld

Normally $2.99.

8bitWar puts your strategical and tactical thinking to the test!

Hire units and place them in strategic formations to counter the enemy’s army. A total of 180 levels!

Play against a friend on the same device or online.

Download 8bitWar: Netherworld

Break Free

Normally $0.99.

A gaming experience like no other. Break Free delivers a simple yet challenging gameplay centered on flicking balls. • Challenge yourself and your friends as you flick your way to the top by trying to hit oncoming balls.

• For every ball you hit, you receive one ball and one point.

• Flick your balls off the bottom to receive twice the points and balls!

• Once you accumulate 20 balls, you will receive a bonus 2x multiplier! Are you ready to break some balls? Are you ready to Break Free? A Nilen Patel Development. Music by Sid Rao.

Download Break Free